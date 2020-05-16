Updated on 05/16/2020 at 10:23

Unimaginable. Minutes before the meeting between the squads of the Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 In the framework of the twenty-sixth day of the Bundesliga 2020, a curious detail caught the attention of several users on social networks: the distribution of the substitutes of both teams on the bench. All separated 1.5 meters apart as required by the Regulations provided by the German League in this restart of the tournament.

Germany thus marks the way between the inevitable uncertainty. Even without a vaccine, even within the COVID-19 pandemic, soccer returns two months later to one of the reference tournaments on the continent, with all the security measures that will be extended to each of the competitions that have already been decided or They propose their reactivation between this month and the next.

And so the Dortmund players were distributed. (Photo: Twitter)

28 ′ Haaland scored the first goal of the restart

Haaland took advantage of a large overflow and better center of Thorgan Hazard, Eden’s younger brother who joined the Favre starting team at the last minute. The Norwegian had no trouble shooting with the left boot and thus make it 1-0.

GOAL Haaland LIVE Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Norwegian scored 1-0 by Bundesliga (05/16/2020)

Dormund-Schalke raised the curtain

After almost two months, elite soccer is back and going big. The Bundesliga is the first tournament in Europe’s five major leagues to return to action, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, which brought the world to a halt. And the Ruhr derby, one of the most important in football, has already given the starting gun. Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 play for date 26.

The imposing Signal Iduna Park, home to what is considered to be the best hobby in the world, was the setting where the ball rolled again.

At the time of the interruption, in mid-March due to the pandemic, the classification after 25 days was dominated by Bayern Munich, who are looking for their eighth consecutive title, with four points advantage over Borussia Dortmund and five over RB Leipzig , which is third. Schalke 04 is further down the table, in sixth place.

