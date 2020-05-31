Borussia Dortmund today visit bottom team Paderborn in a highly uneven match on the German day. A game conducive to taking revenge for the defeat of the ‘bourssers’ against Bayern, which left the Bundesliga practically sentenced.

05/31/2020

The team led by Jadon Sancho He wants to die killing and force Bayern to win as many games as possible to lengthen the title fight. Paderborn, on the other hand, with eight points of disadvantage against Fortuna, the penultimate ranked that gives options to the relegation playoff, is practically evicted unless a miracle occurs in the remaining days. Against Dortmund, complicated.

The ‘Gladbach, forced to win to fight for the Champions

The league restart has not finished well for Borussia Monchengladbach. The victory against Eintracht Frankfurt was followed by a loss at home against Leverkusen and a zero draw against a resurrected Werder Bremen. The Champions League does not wait and the battle with Leverkusen and RB Leipzig may depend on one point. They welcome a Berlin Union that has not been well suited to the break. He was installed in a quiet area of ​​the classification but those below continue to push and life begins to complicate. Four points from the relegation playoff.

