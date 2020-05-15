The first high-profile championship that restarts in Europe – after the interruption of almost all sports activities in March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic – will have its first games this Saturday. This is the German Bundesliga.

And right off the bat we will have a superclassic: Borussia Dortmund receives the archrival Schalke 04 at Signal Iduna Park. The game, at 10:20 am, will be broadcast on Fox Sports for Brazil. THE THING! will do the real time of this duel.

The game is part of round 27 of the competition and was scheduled for 3/14. There are 11 rounds left to close and Borussia Dortmund occupies second place with 51 points, four behind the leader, the current seven-time champion Bayern. Schalke is seventh, with 37 points.

This match, like all others in the German Championship, will comply with a strict Covid-19 prevention protocol, with tests on all players and a minimum number of press professionals and club employees, with no public presence. All to avoid the risk of contagion from the coronavirus. Players on the bench and everyone not on the pitch will have to wear a mask.

For what reasons is the championship starting?

Germany went through the peak of the pandemic in April. Many serological tests have been done on the population and the number of cases is falling. Therefore, the German teams started their training in the second half of April. Last week, the local government authorized the departure of matches as long as all hygiene protocols are respected. It was also defined that if an athlete tests positive for the new coronavirus, he will be quarantined, but the teammates, with negative tests, can continue training. This decision was decisive for the games to happen again.

In Brazil, is the return of games possible?

Our country is in a very different situation. The peak of the pandemic has not yet occurred and the country has one of the lowest rates of serological tests in the world. In addition, almost all clubs have not yet returned to training.

How Dortmund and Schalke prepared

Dortmund suffered a series of injury problems and that will make the team go very weak. Can, Schulz and Schmelzer are having muscle problems. His main supporter, Belgian Witsel, has a groin problem and Reus continues to have a thigh injury. Everyone is vetoed. Fortunately, his offensive trio – formed by Sancho, Haaland and Torsten Hazard (brother of Eden Hazard, from Real Madrid) – is doing very well.

Although absent, Dortmund bets that the team will resume the game that lived when the competition was interrupted, in the round of 14/3. In this return, the team won seven of its eight games and Haaland (hired from RB Salzburg and who arrived in January) has already scored nine goals. Sancho scored five. It is worth mentioning that, in this same period of games, the entire Schalke team scored only four goals.

At Schalke, the fans are so that the bad moment of the team was interrupted together with the championship in March. The team stayed six rounds without a win. It remains to be seen whether it will be possible, precisely in this game, at the home of the biggest rival, to reverse this bad moment and few goals.

At least in relation to absences, the team is in a much better situation. Of the starting lineup, only Stamboli (who returned from isolation very badly physically and did not resume physical conditioning) is vetoed by the medical department. Another out of combat is the reserve Mascarell (groin).

Referee comes from afar



While the Schalke delegation will not be making a long trip, as the team’s city, Gelsenkirchen, is just 35km away from Dortmund (the Recreio neighborhood is further from the center of Rio), the match judge, Deniz Aytekin, will have to make a 450 km road trip, as his city, Oberspach, is right in the center of the country, while the city of the game is in Westfalia, in the northwest. It was even considered to change the refereeing of the games, appointing judges who live near the places of the games, but the federation kept the referees previously summoned before the interruption.

Datasheet:

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04

Date: 5/16/2020

Place: Signal Iduna Park (Dormund), Germany, no audience

Schedule: 10:20 am (Brasília time), Fox Sports broadcasts

Referee: Deniz Aytekin

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki; Piszczek, Hummels and Akanji; Hakimi, Brandt, Delaney and Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland and Hazard. Technician: Lucien Favre

Schalke 04: Schubert; Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic and Oczipka; Caligiuri, McKennie and Serdar; Harit, Burgstaller and Raman. Technician: David Wagner

