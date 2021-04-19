Dortmund says “no” to the Super League

The Borussia Dortmund, one of the two German clubs present at the Board of Directors of the European Club Association, is “clearly” against the project of European Super League competitor of the current Champions, as stated by the executive director of the Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“ECA members met in a virtual conference on Sunday evening and confirmed that the board’s decision from last Friday is still valid. This decision means that the clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. The clear opinion of the ECA board members was that the plans to found a Super League were rejected, ”said Watzke.

«The two German clubs represented on the ECA Board of Directors, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, presented 100% identical views in all conversations», Explained the executive director of Borussia Dortmund in a statement on the club’s website.