Borussia Dortmund’s executive director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, warned that, in his view, the Bundesliga, responsible for organizing football in Germany, will collapse financially if matches are not resumed in the coming months.

“If we do not play in the coming months, the Bundesliga will collapse, it will no longer exist as we know it,” said Borussia Dortmund manager in an interview with Sky broadcaster.

German leaders plan to return to the first and second division championships with 300 people at each event, without the presence of an audience, from 9 May. The proposal was presented last week at a virtual assembly of the German Football League (DFL), with the participation of representatives of the 36 teams.

The Bundesliga is the first of the major European leagues, all suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, to present a timetable for the restart of the competition, following the UEFA directive to conclude the national and continental championships by August.

Watzke believes that the clubs are ready for the resumption of matches from 9 May “because we see a responsibility from our employees”. The Dortmund official says he understands the fans’ frustration due to the games with closed gates, but stressed that what is at stake is the “salvation of football”. “It’s all about saving football. We are not talking about small matters.”

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness endorsed Watzke’s stance on fanless duels in Germany. “In principle, games behind closed doors seem questionable to me, but given the financial situation of some clubs, they are vitally important and there is no alternative to them,” he said in a statement to Kicker magazine.

