The Bundesliga It reopened its doors after two months of hiatus, kicking off the return of football with a first day of excitement and in which Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig tested their respective title nominations with different results. Skeptics and devotees, all in front of the television to verify that, despite the current devastating situation worldwide due to the Covid-19, soccer has found its first window to enter houses and make millions of people who don’t They have too many reasons to smile lately.

The passion for football was never completely extinguished, but the return of a great live competition allowed feelings to emerge that had been stored in a drawer for weeks. The Bundesliga will be remembered as a pioneer for its decision, and also by a strict protocol that prevented anyone from breaking the rules, even if only minimally, to be a participant in this particular soccer party.

Five games opened the series, but Borussia Dortmund-Schalke 04 was unanimously the highlight in the awakening of live football. Neither the casualties nor the absence of public overshadowed the rolling of the ball, always paying attention to the novel and necessary protocols to follow, from the masks for substitutes and the coaching staff -except for the coach-, the disorderly departure to the field of play or some first minutes that in addition to trial and error, they stated that friction is not lost among the fear of possible contagion. Once the ball rolls, there are no friends, no virus.

People expected goals but curiously, one of the most prolific leagues on offense had to wait half an hour in each of the five games to find a single goal. A differential element was needed to break this streak, and possibly, if one had to bet on a name before the start of the day, most would have hit the winner. Erling Braut Haaland, the forward followed by everyone and dreamed of by Real Madrid, executed Schalke 04 with a subtle left-handed touch that preceded an unprecedented celebration, with safety distance, which adds a new photo to the history of the resumption.

Before the break we also had the first surprise, as Leipzig lost at home to Freiburg, while Dortmund, another candidate for the League, was on track for victory with a second goal, this time by Guerreiro. Hertha managed to hold the draw against Hoffenheim, and Wolfsburg were ahead of a coachless Ausburg over a toothpaste break that broke the lockdown. Padderborn and Dusseldorf, in the duel of modestThey also did not break the tables after 45 minutes.

Scores Dortmund, punctures Leipzig

The two goals from Dortmund in the first half caused the third, just beginning the second and the work of Thorgan Hazard, to leave the main meeting of the day without competitive interest. In terms of qualifying interest, Leipzig’s no luck or determination siege kept him out of the Bundesliga fight as soon as the competition resumes. Those of Red Bull were not right, while the carousel of changes began, with up to five –in three rounds– per participating team, one of the novelties of the return of the football competition.

The Hertha in Berlin also put the turbo, scoring three goals to annihilate a Hoffenheim annulled by the silence of their stadium, and Wolfsburg allowed itself to be tied by Ausburg, something that Leipzig also achieved, with just over ten minutes ahead to complete the comeback and continue dreaming of the Title.

Kampl, Schick or Sabitzer had it, but the goal did not come for Leipzig in a bitter Bundesliga rerun, while Dortmund breathed without difficulty waiting to know if Bayern, This Sunday, brings him closer if possible to the lead. At the moment they fulfilled their mission on the day the Bundesliga kicked off the return of football in Europe.