The noisy hobby was silent and the yellow wall was invisible, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the different environment in the stands, the result on the court followed a known pattern.

Borussia Dortmund, who has finished second in the league in the last three years, played its quietest game in the Bundesliga on Tuesday against Bayern Munich, which has won the last seven titles, and lost 1-0 in an empty stadium. The Bavarian club, which won after a perfectly pumped shot by Joshua Kimmich, now has a seven-point lead against Dortmund.

“Seven points, six games. It will be brutally difficult, ”said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

Dortmund last won the Bundesliga title in 2012 and failed to score against Bayern on Tuesday for the third consecutive game.

Asked if he is up to the challenge of winning titles with Dortmund, Favre asks the question.

“I don’t read the newspapers but I know how it goes,” he said. “I’ll talk about it in a couple of weeks.”

But on Wednesday Favre spoke more directly about his future at the club.

“I am not thinking of giving up,” he said in a comment reported by the German news agency dpa.

Dortmund have had their share of bad luck this season. Captain Marco Reus has been injured since February, the team could have received a penalty on Tuesday when the ball hit the arm of Bayern defender Jerome Boateng and striker Erling Haaland limped off the field in the second half.

But there were also doubts about Favre’s lineup. Jadon Sancho came on as a substitute in the second half despite his 14 goals and 17 assists this season. Favre said he was not sure that the English winger was ready to play 90 minutes.

Next season could be late for Dortmund. Sancho is expected to leave the team and force a change in attack. Dortmund has done financially well as a last school for promising players who then sell, but that makes each season a rebuild.

The season started in chaos for Bayern under the command of former coach Niko Kovac. Their lowest point was a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. However, none of his title rivals could maintain the advantage when Hansi Flick – originally a temporary replacement – straightened the channel.