Dortmund beat Leipzig and Bayern Munich already have their ninth consecutive Bundesliga

The Bayern Munich I needed a win against him Borussia Mönchengladbach to become champion again in Germany but he did not need to jump onto the field to achieve it. Borussia Dortmund’s victory against Leipzig (3-2) makes a team of Hans-Dieter Flick which takes its ninth consecutive Bundesliga. This is David Alaba’s last title as a player for the German team before heading to Madrid.

After wasting his first match point in the game against Mainz, the Bayern Munich he had the second chance in the duel against Gladbach, but he didn’t even need to jump onto the pitch to be. With nine points ahead, the Bavarian team started the day seven points ahead of Leipzig and had to add two more to lift the title again or wait for a slip from the second classified. And that ended up happening thanks to a Dortmund who beat the Red Bull team (3-2).

What of Bayern Munich in Germany it has become a full-blown dictatorship. Since 2013, he has counted all the leagues by victory and everything indicates that the arrival of Nagelsmann to the bench next season will extend this pristine streak. The first league of the cycle came from the hand of Jupp heynckes. Then came the three consecutive titles of the Guardiola era (2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16), the short stage of Carlo Ancelotti (2016/17), the return of Heynckes (2017/18) and the first and only Niko Kovac’s league (2018/19).

To this must be added the two titles of a Flick that puts an end to his time at Bayern this season after resigning his contract due to his personal problems Hasan Salihamidzic. It was also the last title with Bayern for a David Alaba who will soon become an official Real Madrid player. Meanwhile, Bayern celebrate their ninth consecutive Bundesliga, the 31st in their history.