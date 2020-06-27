The bedrooms have already been installed at the Polanco Red Cross in Mexico City and now they will be installed in another unit in Ecatepec, State of Mexico Photo: Courtesy of Revolution Arquitectura

A new initiative with recycling material will help health workers to facilitate their work against the coronavirus pandemic Since one of their biggest concerns is that they can infect their relatives.

With the help of 18 companies from different sectors, the Temporary Housing Pavilion for Health Workers is built at the Red Cross Hospital located in the municipality of Ecatepec, Mexico state.

Each cubicle measures seven square meters each and consists of 12 modules, consisting of a bedroom, wardrobe, shower, sink, toilet, electric heater, cistern and natural ventilation.

The facilities will have a structure of polyaluminium plates, a material that comes from the recycling of post-consumer packaging. They are highly durable and act as a thermal and acoustic insulator.

The plans can be downloaded free of charge for replication, and can also be easily disassembled and transferred for emergencies. Photo: (Courtesy of Revolution Arquitectura)

Tetra Pak donated to the project 480 sheets representing more than a million post-consumer containers and used to manufacture products such as urban furniture or construction materials. So the Revolution architecture office approached the health institution to collaborate.

The pavilion will be installed in the surroundings of the Hospital of the Mexican Red Cross of Ecatepec, where it is expected to remain until next September.

The modules whose plans and assembly manual were designed free of charge by Arch. Andrés Bustamente Arrieta. Also, the assembly plans and manuals are available to the general public for free on the page of the Office of Architecture Revolution, with the aim that other sectors can join in mounting more bedrooms.

« It arises from the need for a pandemic and attacks on doctors, and the fear that doctors have when they get home to infect the family with the virus.”Said Germán Álvarez, who has been a doctor and professor at the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) for 19 years.

Each cubicle measures seven square meters each and consists of 12 modules, consisting of a bedroom, wardrobe, shower, sink, toilet, electric heater, cistern and natural ventilation. Photo: (Courtesy of Revolution Arquitectura)

In addition, the personnel only rest for a moment and then must return to the battle against the virus, he added.

« They are approximately seven square meters, it is a place where they can be in private, rest, clean up, keep some of their clothes and not take the disease home, in addition to charging batteries ”, mentioned the professor.

These areas will be used for emergency personnel, internal medicine and specialists such as intensivists or emergency physicians, in addition to paramedics who are in the Covid area, they detailed.

Inside the planning, the outside of the cubicles will be placed by the clothes that will have to be washed and inside they will be clean.

They occupy half of a parking space Photo: (Courtesy of Revolution Arquitectura)

« The staff who collect the clothes know how to handle it to sanitize and there is no biological risk, so the doctor will find his clothes clean without any problem, » said the professor.

The temporary house, will have a chlorinated water tank, was a contribution from Dr. Germán to avoid transmission virus in the pipe and a heater, stressed the coordinator.

Likewise, it is sought that the modules be replicated in the 555 delegations of the Mexican Red Cross, by downloading the plans and manuals for assembly available on the institution’s portal.

These modules are being donated to the Red Cross have the facility to be stored and reused in other emergencies since the vocation of the Red Cross is to attend to natural or social emergencies.

