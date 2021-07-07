Dorlan Pabón arrives at Atlético Nacional as his new reinforcement (VIDEO)

After formalizing his departure from the Rayados de Monterrey, winger Dorlan Pabón is back in Colombian soccer as the new reinforcement of Atlético Nacional for next season.

Through social networks, the whole of the Green Machine released a couple of videos where they reveal that the 33-year-old Colombian offensive is back with the institution after his passage in Mexican soccer.

After the official announcement, the winger Dorlan Pabón has revealed his feeling of being back with the club of his loves, Atlético Nacional, with an emotional message spread through his social networks.

“At home! New challenges, new opportunity to defend these colors,” he wrote next to a photo in the team’s preseason.

The winger Dorlan Pabón will live his second stage in the ranks of Atlético Nacional after defending the colors of the Parma in Italy, from Valencia, of Real Betis in Spain and with Rayados de Monterrey in two different stages in Liga MX.

