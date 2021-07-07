Dorlan Pabón and his emotional farewell message to Rayados

After confirming his departure from the Rayados de Monterrey before the media in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the winger Dorlan Pabón has dedicated an emotional farewell message to the royal institution on social networks.

“Thank you, Monterrey !. It was 7 years of great commitment and dedication. Today I want to tell you that Dorlan the player is leaving, but Dorlan will continue forever, a fervent supporter of the Rayados.”

Read also: Euro 2021: Italy dedicated the victory against Spain to Leonardo Spinazzola

“I carry in my heart the affection of each one of the fans, the good moments lived in the striped family, and the certainty that all the effort was worth it. Being part of the history of this great club will forever be one of my highest honors. “

“I want to thank my teammates because thanks to them day by day I was a better player and a better person. To the club and its managers for teaching me their values ​​and culture. To the fans for that kind and cordial treatment that I always felt for me and mine “.

“And to the coaching staff for always being ready for us. To the props and medical staff, thank you for always being present. I carry in my heart every beautiful memory and I wish you many more successes. My eternal gratitude to this city, and all its people for the respect and affection they gave me, “he wrote.

Read also: MLS: Mexican Julián Araujo has offers from 3 European teams

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content