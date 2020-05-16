10 years ago, Saints marked an era with a team led by Dorival Júnior. The work was marked in the coach’s career, which when remembering Peixe 2010 highlights the showy and, at the same time, simple football played by Neymar, Robinho, Ganso and company.

In an interview with Uol Esporte, Dorival points out that since the beginning of the season he believed that that team could bear good results: “I gathered the players under a hose that we have there at the Santos training center and said: ‘I want to say something to you here, today, on our first day of work. This team can mark the history of Santos Futebol Clube ‘. “

Throughout the championships, Peixe had been standing out for showy football, with dribbling and moves and the effect of names like Robinho and Neymar. However, Dorival points out that the team played in a simple and objective way.

“It was an extremely simple team. With football played with simplicity and objectivity, you can achieve great results. There is more chance of things going wrong just when a team, on the field, gives up simplifying plays that could lead you to the opposing goal. “said the coach.

“You can see: we scored a few goals when we entered, feigning the opponent, but there were always one or two teammates in a great position to finish too. That was the greatest mark of that team. I told them that we had an obligation to lead the team until the last third of the field “, completed Dorival.

The alignment of eye-catching football with objectivity brought several positive results for Santos in 2010, such as, for example, the titles of the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa do Brasil. For Dorival, however, the legacy of that team is not limited to trophies.

“The great truth is that that team made all of Brazil learn, those who did not know, to dance. It was pleasant to see a team like Santos playing. I am very proud, very pleased to have been able to participate in this moment”, he concluded.

