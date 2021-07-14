Dorismar was deported from the United States, but still dreams of returning to take her daughter to Disneyland

Dorismar She maintains the illusion of soon returning to the United States, more than 10 years after being deported, and hopes to have the opportunity to take her daughter Renata to see Disneyland. “It is my illusion, hopefully and soon (I can return). I think so, more than 10 years have passed, so the ‘sorry is there’, more for my daughter who I want to take her to see Disney ” asserted the sexy actress and soap opera villain.

The presenter opens her empanadas restaurant “Caminito”, as she seeks to share the true flavor of the food of her country. “Actually, it was born because in few places can I enjoy food that is really typical of Argentina. Around there I feel it with another flavor from other countries and I say ‘no! I’m going to try to do it ‘, although the raw material is not the same, because it is made in the same way, in the same way and with the same ingredients, that was the idea mainly, to bring you a little piece of my land so that delight with the classic food of Argentina ”.

Dorismar with her 10-year-old daughter Renata during the inauguration of their new Argentine empanadas restaurant in Mexico City. / .

Dorismar seeks with this new business not only to get ahead, but also to help. “It is a source of income not only for me, but also to help people. And it does help a lot now that we can’t be in theater so much, on stages where there are many people; well, we have to move on ”.

In addition, Argentina likes to cook a lot, although very few know it. “I know how to make empanadas, of course, I love it! Mainly my favorite part is the “repulgue”, I like to cook a lot, that’s another thing that they didn’t know about Dorismar “.

