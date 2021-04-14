Dorismar upsets her followers with a daring photo in cachetero

The Argentine model and driver, Dorismar, continues to pamper her most loyal followers who have accompanied her since she appeared on Mexican television. Despite the fact that she has been away from the small screen, there is always a show of affection from her fans.

Throughout 2021, Dorismar has managed to increase her numbers on social networks and, no wonder, since she continues to show us that she remains in great shape at 46 years of age.

The clear sample is her recent photo, in which she posed as daring in a flower print swimsuit, showing off her figure, The photo is about to reach 40 thousand likes and has just over 500 comments.

Days ago he had already surprised his million followers with a ‘spicy’ photo with a tiny pink swimsuit next to an inflatable swan and the beach in the background, gaining hundreds of positive comments.