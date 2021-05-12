Dorismar surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit on the beach

The South American model and actress Dorismar, surprised all her followers in the social media when sharing a flirty photograph in a swimsuit, on an inflatable flamingo in the Beach.

A smile is the best complement to any day. Guys, I invite you to visit my page, there you will find many exclusive photos and videos “, was Dorismar’s message in her publication.

On this occasion, the South American published this photograph on her official Instagram account, where she added more than 17 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Dora Noemí Kerchen became known throughout the television world, participating in various magazine program projects and acting in soap operas, gaining popularity in Mexico and the United States.

