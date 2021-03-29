Dorismar steals sighs are ‘spicy’ swimsuit from the beaches of Oaxaca

The Argentine model and actress, Dorismar, enjoys her free time and has shown it off on her social networks with her most recent photo, where she is seen on the beautiful and paradisiacal beaches of Oaxaca.

Dorismar has been very active in these months, after her great fans in Mexico, wondered what was her life after leaving the small screen. At 46 years old, Argentina looks better than ever and her thousands of followers let her know every day.

For a sample of them is his last photo, where he boasts his worked figure with a tiny swimsuit and transparent robe that makes the imagination of his most loyal followers fly.

The photo has managed to reach more than 30 thousand likes and about 300 comments. Dorimar has started to increase his followers on Instagram like foam, since he has 1.1 million and is looking to reach two million in 2021.