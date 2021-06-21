Dorismar shows off the rear with a daring string swimsuit

The Argentine model Dorismar continues to surprise her followers on social networks and this time she did so by sharing a daring photo where she is seen from behind but turning towards the camera, showing off her best attributes.

Dorismar, on her official Instagram account, shared the photo that quickly began to have a lot of reach among her followers who praised her for how good she looked in said transparent outfit on top and with a string swimsuit.

With more than 44 thousand likes, Dorismar generated a trend in social networks, taking the praise and the best compliments from her fans who surrendered to how well she takes care of her physique and her beauty with everything she wears.

In addition to acting and conducting, Dorismar has stood out in the world of modeling, participating in the main men’s magazines such as Playboy and Penthouse, while at present she is very moved in Only Fans.

