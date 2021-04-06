Dorismar shows off her tremendous rear in ‘spicy’ photo in the pool

Dora Naomi Kerchen, better known as’ Dorismar ‘, is a famous Argentine model who became known in the entertainment world as the host of the famous American program’Hot‘ in the year 2000.

The South American playmate has once again stolen the attention of her more than a million followers on social networks, leaving her statuesque beauty in a peculiar place for all to see.

Via Instagram, the famous actress released the image where she is shown on the edge of the pool of her house and showing her tremendous rear in a black swimsuit, accompanied by the following message.

“We have to do a lot of what we love,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 32 thousand likes and about 500 comments from its loyal followers, highlighting the lifestyle and beauty that the Argentine model Dorismar preserves at 46.

