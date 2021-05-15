Dorismar shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty photograph in a string swimsuit

The Argentine model Dorismar continues to surprise her followers in the social media and this time he did it by sharing a hot Photography with a black swimsuit, showing off her tremendous rear.

The world is impressive for those who take the time to look “, were the words of Dorismar in her publication.

On this occasion, Dorismar shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

The South American is a prominent actress and television presenter, participating in networks such as Televisa and Telemundo, and has also posed several times for the men’s magazine Playboy.

