Dorismar shows off her rear with a heart attack thong and a tight bodysuit

Dorismar He did his thing on social networks and uploaded four red-hot images to his official Instagram account to invite his followers to subscribe to his exclusive OnlyFans content.

In some first postcards, the Argentine driver and model allowed herself to be admired posing in profile and from behind, using a tight bodysuit high-cut black color that almost disappears into its rear.

“Pretty in black ✨🖤 Have you already visited my 0nlyF @ nz? They are going to love it, link in the bio 💋 ”, he wrote in the photos that have generated just over 700 comments and about 43 thousand“ likes ”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorismar (@dorismartv)

As if that wasn’t enough, Dorismar also modeled on a bed, wearing a sparkly blouse and a lace thong that undoubtedly drew sighs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorismar (@dorismartv)

