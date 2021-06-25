Dorismar shows off her huge ‘peach’ posing in the tube

The beautiful Argentine model, Dora Noemí Kerchen, known internationally as Dorismar, left his thousands of followers amazed on social networks by posting a tremendous photograph where he showed his well-worked physique, posing with a tiny garment of thread with which he showed off his ‘best side’

At 46 years of age, the former playboy and current television presenter, showed that she continues to stay in shape, as the beautiful Pampera exposed a large part of her body while posing while practicing ‘Pole Dance’.

“Let curiosity allow you to explore more”, Dorismar public with the tremendous postcard.

In the photo you can see Dorismar from behind, posing only with a tiny garment of thread and nothing on top, revealing her toned body and smooth skin in her late fifties.

Who is Dorismar?

Dora Kerchen was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 15, 1975. The model has also worked as an actress, TV presenter and singer.

He began his career in the 90’s, emigrating to the United States in 2000, where he began to work in the program of El gordo y la flaca on Univisión, achieving international fame.

Dorimar has been on the cover of Playboy magazine on several occasions, both in the United States and in Mexico.

