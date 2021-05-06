Dorismar shows off her curves in a string bathing suit lying face down

Just show a little of her curves and immediately the sexy Dorismar sets fire to social media thanks to its prominent attributes.

A few days ago, the Argentine playmate shared a photo where she can be seen showing off her curves and her rear with a white yarn swimsuit, while posing lying face down on an inflatable to enjoy an afternoon in the pool.

“Life is always better under the sun ☀️🍹”, titled the postcard that has reached more than 37 thousand ‘likes’ and 550 comments.

“How great! 🔥🔥 ”,“ Too beautiful 😍😍 ”and“ Wonderful butt 🍑 ”, are some of the compliments for the television presenter.

Previously, Dorismar had already taken the opportunity to show off her tan through a couple of snapshots, wearing another hot swimsuit.