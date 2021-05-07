Dorismar gets ‘naughty’ and shows off her curves with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

The Argentine driver and model, Dorismar, who currently resides in the United States, has started to rise in followers like foam for his latest social media posts.

In this 2021, Dorismar has managed to steal the glances of her oldest fans, who have followed her since her appearances in soap operas and Televisa programs. The model managed to capture the attention with her most recent photographs.

A few days ago, the 46-year-old model got ‘naughty’ and showed off her well-worked figure with a tiny black swimsuit, showing that. Despite her age, she still has an enviable body.

The photo has obtained hundreds of positive comments from its followers and is about to reach 40 thousand likes. As if that weren’t enough, a few hours ago, she left her fans speechless with an image in which she wore a denim skirt and a tiny black swimsuit, leaning towards the camera.