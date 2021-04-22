Dorismar captivates her followers with a flirty photo in a white swimsuit

The Argentine model and actress Dorismar, surprised all her followers on social networks, by sharing a flirt Photography in a white swimsuit, showing off her impressive attributes.

Verified The power of the imagination makes us infinite. “ Dorismar commented in her post.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

On this occasion, the model published this photograph on her official Instagram account, where she added more than 50 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Dora Noemí Kerchen is the name of this South American, who became known by the world of television, participating in several magazine program projects and acting in some novels in Mexico and the United States.

After gaining popularity on social media with her posts, Dorismar has become the face of various advertising campaigns, as well as having a personal account on a popular photo page.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content