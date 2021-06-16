Dorismar captivates her followers with a daring photograph in a white bodysuit

The Argentine model Dorismar continues to surprise her followers in the social media and this time he did it by sharing a hot photograph with a white bodysuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

The person you look at in the mirror’s reflection is the one who will never leave you “, was Dorismar’s message in her publication.

On this occasion, Dorismar shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

In addition to acting and conducting, Dorismar has stood out in the world of modeling, participating in the main men’s magazines such as Playboy and Penthouse, while at present she is very moved in Only Fans.

