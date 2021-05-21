Dorismar and her charms join the ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’ competition of the ‘Hoy’ program

If there is a rhythm that moves the statuesque body of Dorismar It is the urban one.

Yes, the sexy Argentine loves to dance, but also other rhythms, and that will be demonstrated in the competition ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’ of the program ‘Hoy’, where it was integrated a few days ago.

“He loves to dance, although he had never been in a competition, it is the first time,” said Alejandro Schiff, husband and manager of Dorismar.

“Although it is not the strength of her career, she gives the best of herself, because she enjoys it and it comes easily to her. It is their natural instinct ”.

Unfortunately, Lolita Cortés’s reviews haven’t been very good for the curvy.

“She has felt very good in the program, very comfortable, the truth is she has a lot of fun,” he said.

“I have accompanied her, but in her first contest, in her first challenge, the judge Lolita Cortés qualified her very badly. He told her that her choreography bored her, that she didn’t want to see her on Televisa anymore, “he said.

These words, said Schiff, more than a criticism of the dance, the mother of his daughter felt it as something personal.

“She is taking her bad role very seriously. He is not qualifying the technical, he is going to the personal, what do you mean: ‘I don’t want to see you here anymore, on Televisa’. It is totally unpleasant and in bad taste ”.

Despite those words that can discourage anyone, Dorismar will strive to give her best effort in the dance joust.

“He likes all rhythms, dance, but more reggaeton,” he added.

When asked if Dorismar liked to dance, that is, to dance fiercely to urban rhythms, Schiff said he did.

BY: Lorena Corpus