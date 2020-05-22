Doria says that video reveals “neglect with democracy”

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said that Brazil is “astonished at the level of the ministerial meeting” on April 22, the recording of which was released late Friday afternoon (22) by decision of Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). Through Twitter, Doria said the recording reveals “disregard for democracy” and a bad example in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Brazil is astonished at the level of the ministerial meeting. Swearing, offenses and attacks on governors, mayors, parliamentarians and ministers of the Supreme Court, show disregard for democracy, contempt for the Nation and aggressions against the institutionality of the Presidency of the Republic. to the biggest health crisis in the history of the country and facing thousands of victims “, tweeted the governor.

Doria was quoted by President Jair Bolsonaro at the meeting, who called him “shit” before the ministers of state. The president was exalted when commenting on the positions of other government officials in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, and also cursed when referring to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC) and to the mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio (PSDB).

“What guys want is our hemorrhoids! It’s our freedom! That’s true. What these guys did with the virus, this shit from this governor of São Paulo, this manure from Rio de Janeiro, among others, is exactly that They took advantage of the virus, there is a shit from a mayor there in Manaus now, opening collective pits.

