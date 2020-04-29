BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, 29, that Governor João Doria should be charged for deaths from coronavirus in São Paulo. According to data from the Ministry of Health, of the 5,466 people who lost their lives because of the disease, 2,247 (41%) occurred in the state governed by the toucan.

“Doria has to answer for São Paulo, it is the state that has the most people, the most people who lost their lives. He has to answer. We gave resources to whoever was possible, right?”, Said the president to supporters in in front of the Alvorada Palace, in the late afternoon.

Earlier, Bolsonaro had already referred to the São Paulo governor, his political opponent, when he said that he would not accept to be held responsible for the more than 5,000 deaths from the disease in the country. “They will not put an account that is not mine,” he said to the president when leaving the official residence. At the time, the president said that governors and mayors who adopted measures of social isolation are the ones who should be charged and complained about the prominence of one of them the day before when he answered with a “so what?” when asked about the number of deaths by covid-19 in the country.

“So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do a miracle,” replied the president when asked on Tuesday night, 28, about the numbers. On Wednesday, he said the phrase was taken out of context. “I deeply regret the deaths. I knew they were going to happen. But from the beginning, I worried about life and employment, because unemployment also kills. So this account has to be asked of the governors,” said Bolsonaro.

In an interview at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, São Paulo government headquarters, this Tuesday afternoon, Doria sharply criticized the president’s stance and asked him to come out of the bubble. “My feelings to the family of 5,017 Brazilians who lost their lives to the coronavirus across the country. I want to say to the president, the same president who yesterday replied: ‘What do you want me to do?’. I can list the actions you should have taken and didn’t adopt. It’s doing what you didn’t do, ”said the governor of São Paulo.

He continued: “First, respect the Brazilians who elected you and those who did not. Respecting people, relatives, friends of people who lost relatives to the coronavirus, which you classified as a little grip, which was not serious. May you respect the grief of people who have lost loved ones. “

Masks

Speaking to supporters late Wednesday afternoon, Bolsonaro also advised them to wear masks. A decree by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, makes the item mandatory for those leaving home from this Thursday, 30. “From tomorrow, everyone has to wear a mask, huh? Here at the exit (from Palácio da Dawn) inclusive “, said the president.

