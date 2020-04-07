Anti-doping has been greatly affected by the new coronavirus pandemic: controls have been reduced sharply and athletes remain without competitions, confined and with less monitoring. But according to specialists consulted by the ., this moment does not seem the most propitious to resort to prohibited substances.

“Doping right now? When you don’t know what for, it is useless. No competition is planned, it would be stupid,” says Jean-Claude Vollmer, a member of the new ‘marathon cell’ of the French Athletics Federation.

The doubts about whether a moment of confinement was conducive to resorting to doping seem legitimate. Especially considering that the number of controls has dropped dramatically and they are completely stopped in countries like Russia or Canada.

The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Banka, recalled in statements to . that “tests are not the only weapon available to us” and pointed out that there are even “stronger” ones, adding that investigations continue their course and that there is also a biological passport or long-term sample analysis.

“There are fewer controls and it is true that if some have bad intentions they will be kept during confinement,” admits Christophe Bassons, an ex-cyclist who worked for several years at the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD).

But the equation is complex, mainly because there are several ways to dop.

“Someone who wants to gain muscle mass by taking anabolics can do it and then they will have nothing else to maintain,” says Christophe Bassons.

One of the delicate questions is whether athletes who want to cheat can stock up on doping products.

“We must not forget that when you want to take doping products, you have to have them. And right now it is somewhat more complicated,” says Bassons.

In contrast, there is one thing for sure: blood doping, through EPO or autotransfusions, which above all seeks to increase the resistance capacities of athletes, badly supports the chaos on the calendar caused by the pandemic.

“A high-flying cheat is going to define a protocol over a year. He knows exactly when he is going to save blood, when he is going to raise his blood values ​​to be maximum and undetectable on the day of a competition. There are no more references” due to the absence of events, explains a leading actor in the anti-doping fight.

That opinion is shared by Jean-Claude Vollmer: “Doping protocols are designed for a specific date. Doing it for an hour of jogging or two hours of training at home is useless.”

For Jean-Jacques Menuet, the doctor for the Arkea-Samsic cycling team, the concerns are now elsewhere.

“My fight now is how do I continue to follow (the riders) and maintain their morale,” he says.

Because even in confinement and with fewer controls, high-level athletes continue to be subject to the restrictions of being contactable by the anti-doping agencies they depend on, so any posting should be reported. As if we were in a normal moment.