The sports and cultural social clubs in this capital are going through a very difficult time in no time lived. The reason is the situation created by COVID-19.

The closure of its facilities has left thousands of families without services that were commonly used such as sports areas, children’s games, gyms, restaurants, cafes, swimming pools, piano bars, among other facilities.

Thousands of families affiliated with these social, sports and cultural clubs have been deprived of attending these centers due to the sanitary measures taken by the authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The situation has hit the clubs a lot,” says Rosa Miniño, president of the Federation of Social Clubs, who insists that “the conditions that have been created by this pandemic have affected significantly.”

Miniño, who was president for three periods of the Paraíso club, said that in the meeting next Tuesday that will be via the virtual route (zoom system) “we are going to meet to submit strategies to present them to the (Ministry of) Treasury, that is the plan ”, he said, in order to“ find a way to open up little by little ”.

Due to the distancing and confinement measures decreed by the Government, the social clubs closed their doors since mid-March and only Naco and Casa de España provide food, but at home. Naco does it daily and Casa de España has it limited from Friday to Sunday.

Some offer digital shows, gym classes and other physical exercises in the same way.

Miniño asked the partners not to despair. “This has hit us noticeably, but we hope to get ahead. Partners who are not discouraged, who wait, we will return to normal. We have to be aware and sacrifice a little more to get out of the problem faster, “said Miniño.

The clubs

The presidents of the Los Prados and Naco clubs spoke of the members’ concern about returning to their facilities.

Juan Tomás Coronado Sánchez, president of the Los Prados club with more than 6,500 affiliated families, is concerned about the demand from members who want to rejoin the activities, but points out that the protocol that will be established for the gradual reopening of these clubs will have to be awaited.

Coronado Sánchez, who has been president of the Los Prados club since 2014, insists that people need spaces to spread out, play sports and other activities. “You have to wait to see what it will be doing.”

At the moment he does not see a way to open the clubs, but he hopes that in August or September everything will normalize “as I have heard”.

The Los Prados club has been closed since March 18. “This has been dire,” says Coronado Sánchez.

On his side, Lucho Pou, president of the Naco club, affirms that the situation that has arisen due to the coronavirus has been very uncomfortable for members who see that they do not have services in restaurants, gyms, hairdressers, swimming pools, massages, movies, cafeteria, recreation areas and spaces for about 20 sports. “Everything has been affected and the partners are desperate to return to those spaces.” The Naco club has almost 13,000 members who demand a wide range of services.

Another club that due to the coronavirus pandemic has had to close its doors since mid-March is Casa España, with more than 15,000 members. This entity only offers food services to members at home or to collect, without dismounting from their vehicles.

Diego Peña, administrator of Casa de España, reports that there is a protocol for when it is decided to open only allow a certain number of people to the different areas, taking into account the instructions of the authorities that have to do with the use of masks, gloves, hats and disinfection material, with reduced hours. “Everything will depend on what the government says,” he insists.

Club Federation

Members.

Club Naco, Casa España, Paraíso, Arroyo Hondo, Sirio Libanés, Los Prados, Miramar, Country Club, Náutico de Haina and Santo Domingo.

