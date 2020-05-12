Warns you not to follow in Alonso’s footsteps and have more frustrating years in F1

Think that the German, like Fernando, has failed to try to emulate Schumacher

Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos warns Sebastian Vettel about his next move. The one from the Netherlands alerts the four-time champion about how important it is to think carefully about his next move so as not to spoil his career.

Doornbos considers that the end of the agreement between Vettel and Ferrari is yet another proof that emulating Michael Schumacher is not an easy task. The former Formula 1 driver from the Netherlands, who raced for Jordan, Minardi and Red Bull more than a decade ago, believes Sebastian has failed in the attempt just as Fernando Alonso did during his time at Scuderia.

“Vettel has shown again that you can’t just emulate the Schumacher effect. He came in as world champion, but he failed just like Fernando Alonso. It has become quite painful for Vettel, especially since Charles Leclerc defeated him last year,” he says. Doornbos in statements to the Netherlands daily Nu.

Despite the fact that Sebastian has not achieved his goal of being a champion with Ferrari, Doornbos doubts that this will cause him to withdraw from Formula 1. However, the Netherlands is finding it difficult to find a new seat.

“Red Bull was perfect for Vettel. He had the best car, even if he didn’t have the best teammate. At Ferrari we saw him make mistakes with Leclerc. Nor do I see him disappear entirely from Formula 1, although it will be difficult to find a team where he can compete for the world title, “admits Doornbos.

Since finding a steering wheel right now is not an easy task, Doornbos warns Vettel and advises him not to follow the path of Fernando Alonso, who after driving for Ferrari ran four frustrating years for McLaren.

“Alonso drove frustrated at McLaren for a few years after leaving Ferrari. Vettel should not want that,” says a Doornbos who does not rule out that Sebastian could add his fifth title this year with Scuderia.

“Who knows, maybe Vettel can take his fifth world title this year,” recalls Doornbos to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.