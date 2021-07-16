DoorDash delivery gang member arrested for dirtying Chipotle Mexican food ordered by NYPD

The NYPD identified and detained Lance Layne, a known member of the Bloods gang, on suspicion of contaminating a Chipotle Mexican food order destined for an NYPD cop in Brooklyn.

NYPD was looking for the daring DoorDash app delivery man who allegedly recorded an unusual video of himself and posted it on Facebook while he was getting his hands on the food order, also placing a handwritten note confessing that he was damaging the order in “revenge.” .

Layne (30) was charged with attempted assault on a police officer, handling of consumer products and criminal manipulation. While they took him out in handcuffs last night from Police Station 61 in Brooklyn – the same one from where the Mexican food was ordered – journalists asked him if “he had put something in the food.” “I definitely didn’t. It was a joke”he replied, quoted by the New York Post. “They have no notes, there is nothing.”

The NYPD said Layne has an extensive criminal record, is a known member of the Bloods gang, and was on probation for aggravated assault on a police officer or law enforcement officer, after being released from prison in November 2019.

“Hope that dk taste good bitch!” (“I hope that dk tastes good to you, bitch!”), It reads in the small note placed between shredded cheese and lettuce, in what appears to be a burrito bowl, according to the short video clip, posted on Facebook on Monday by an anonymous user with the identifier “So Certified”. “I dreamed of moments like this,” he continued. “God, you’ve been so good to me like I don’t know how to repay you.”

The video also shows a DoorDash app screenshot with instructions to deliver the order to Precinct 61 on Coney Island Avenue, Sheepshead Bay.

After the video was released, NYPD sources said Wednesday that it was unclear whether the police officer for whom the order was intended tasted the food before realizing that she had been tampered with.

A DoorDash spokeswoman said, without identifying him, that the driver had been expelled from duty. “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and it has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers and dealers very seriously. We have deactivated the dealer and we have communicated with the client involved ”.

Laurie Schalow, Director of corporate affairs of the Mexican fast food chain Chipotle, It added in a statement that “the actions displayed by this external delivery driver are unforgivable and we have ensured that our delivery partner has deactivated that person’s account.”