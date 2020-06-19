If there has been a particularly sensitive issue, beyond the health drama, during the months of alarm is the one that refers to education. The obligatory confinement of the population left the classrooms face-to-face, has generated not a few headaches the educational community and millions of families, and has put on the table the system deficiencies at the digital level.

Gone is the hardest, but the horizon is not flattering if we bear in mind that it is still not excessively clear how to approach the return to the classroom and ensure that this return occurs in a scenario of complete security.

“So far it is mostly about well-intentioned statements, but lacking the necessary detail to become useful planning ”, he assures a team of researchers from the Department of Business Organization II of the University of Granada (UGR), which denounces serious planning problems in terms of forecasting resources and clear guidelines to maintain attendance or return to the digital model that has prevailed for several weeks.

And it is that the UGR team, led by Alberto Aragón, professor of Business Organization, has analyzed the number of relationships without masks and without distance foreseen for the Early Childhood education groups and the first four primary years. A number of interactions that already include the problem lie in the families of the children themselves.

Assuming families formed with an average of two adults and 1.5 minors (two children in half of the families and one son in the other half, reflecting the Spanish average), we would find that each of the 20 schoolchildren in those classes would have exposure to a group of 74 people on their first day of class.

Diagram of relationships from a primary class.

UGR

“If, in addition, the minors of those families were also in a different class of Infantile or Primary, those relationships would be added to the set, reaching 808 people already involved on the second day of class, considering exclusively the relationships without distance or mask of the own class and those of the classes of brothers and sisters. If the number of schoolchildren in the class rises to 25, as many autonomies have already announced to coincide with the usual ratio, the number of people involved would rise to 91 people only with those of the same class and 1,228 people counting sibling classes ”, Explains Aragon.

“A good, nice and cheap plan is not usually possible, but if it is also ambiguous or unrealistic, it is completely useless ”, adds Aragon, who is surprised by the resignation of the administrations to the reduction in the number of students in class, the lack of specificity about hiring new teachers, or very limited investments planned for the expansion of eteaching spaces and the development of alternative and complementary activities.

Back to the old days?

At this point, experts from the University of Granada warn that “an open system of cohabitation bubbles such as that proposed by the Government and the autonomous communities can only have limited effectiveness in controlling the risk of contagion, but it is especially ineffective when the number of schoolchildren at its core is so high ”. Hence, they do not rule out risk situations that involve “the closure of the group or even the entire school if they have shared common spaces or teachers.”

“Without a vaccine, most classes will likely end up returning to a remote setting later this fall when the effects of COVID-19 and seasonal flu converge.. For this reason, it is very important that all agents are prepared for this possibility, ”says Eulogio Cordón, director of the Department of Business Organization II of the UGR.

Furthermore, the UGR experts emphasize that families should have already been asked about their availability for each system with the aim of trying to better accommodate students whose families need attendance and provide a mixed or remote option to those families who want it, in the event that educational centers observe guarantees for their proper development.

“Lack of joint planning with families and teachers is also a limitation of the existing protocols so far. This lack of dialogue could be understandable for the immediate response of the current course, but it is surprising when planning for the next course and it is necessary to substantially alter the working, pedagogical and social conditions of the educational process, ”they denounce.

Contingency plans: relearn at home

Experts from the University of Granada especially highlight that, although starting in person in September is undoubtedly the most desirable option, the complexity of the disease and the limited complementary investment available it also makes it necessary to have solid plans for possible closure scenarios.

Resources and training are required for both teachers and families and students.

It is also essential to have clear protocols and homogeneous recommendations on how the transformation from a classroom to a remote class should be done.

All education specialists recommend that colleges and institutes should offer a schedule for online classes that partially replicates that of face-to-face classes and combines synchronous (even brief) teacher sessions with asynchronous assignments and sessions daily.

It may even be helpful to have de on-call colleges ’that offer support to offer remote or face-to-face teaching when the original center or family needs it.

“Many families found in this course with a model of sending assignments for the whole week and with the heterogeneity related to the own approach of each teacher involved. All this seems very unsuitable to maintain children’s routines and the possibilities of the family to collaborate ”, concludes Alberto Aragón.