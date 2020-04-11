A standard mechanic of platform games is to climb. The character is taken from the section of the level that requires it to move with grace and agility to jump to the next grabbing point. That same mechanic is in Doom Eternal, but instead of hanging on a vine, the Doom Slayer inserts its fingers on the wall to climb. In that simple difference there is a declaration of principles for the new shooter developed by Id Softwareand published by Bethesda: there is no room for subtlety and brutality is the rule by which everything is measured.

Doom Eternal It is the direct sequel of the same study that in 2016 revived a seminal saga for gaming but that it came from the lowdown. He uses the same foundations – made of metal and an old school shooter – for his frantic combat and expands. In the middle of everything it offers us one of the most frenetic experiences so far this young year.

In the same way as the original sequel (Doom II: Hell on Earth) the action moves from one of the moons of Mars to Earth. The demonic invasion now lashes Earth. And obviously the Doom slayer he is the only one who can stop her. The plot of how to save the planet doesn’t matter, when it is just an excuse to go from level to level to fight with hordes of demons. That’s the cream of Doom Eternal.

While it has an old-school first-person shooter DNA – guns don’t reload, there’s only hip fire, and you can’t run either – it inevitably has contemporary elements that extend its lifespan. For instance, each of the weapons has a “base” shot that can later have 2 mods; and at the same time each mod can obtain improvements that are obtained with points obtained by annihilating demons in each of the numerous combat areas in the levels.

So, for example, the basic automatic weapon can be turned into a sniper rifle. That at the same time can improve the recharge times between shots. The suit can also be improved along with its support tools. All this may sound superficial and an attempt to lengthen the game. It actually contributes to a combat system that has multiple layers of depth. But we will explain that.

One of the characteristic points of the last installment were the Glory Kill. When an enemy received enough damage it was susceptible to a “fatality”. In this case the golden rule applies. What is not broken is not touched. It is a mechanic that not only contributes to the overall gore of the game, but is necessary because each Glory Kill Delivers much-needed health points in exhausting combat.

We said that Doom Eternal emphasizes his “platformer” side, to such an extent that he winks at Mario Bros. The levels gain vertically and the use of double jumps as a dash that is unlocked then become the norm. Not only are the transition segments more vertical, but the combat arenas are also packed with ways to move with speed. In fact, the game discourages face-to-face confrontations. Betting to succeed using a ground-level combat strategy equals certain death.

So, we have combat arenas – those that are part of the level, some hidden and others that are challenges with a higher difficulty – that demand constant vertical movement: a need for adaptation of strategy that has to happen in seconds according to the varied enemies in front of us and using the right weapon in the right way. All that multiplied no less than half a dozen times by levels that have an excellent soundtrack. As if that were not enough, there are all the items to find that improve the character and those that are only for collectors.

Doom Eternal It is already noted as one of the great releases of a particular year, where the new generation of consoles has already been announced with its release dates and there will be a series of exclusive games for each platform that will also strive to be the GOTY of 2020.