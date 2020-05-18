Doom Eternal It was, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and the response to its launch, measured in sales volume, could not have been more positive. And things were going well until a few days ago, the imminent release of the first major update to the game was announced with, as announced, new content. What the players were not expecting, and have not received with great pleasure, is the presence of Denned Anti-Cheat, a new solution from the controversial manufacturer.

As Bethesda reports in its publication on the update, the relationship between Doom Eternal and Denuvo is not only maintained, despite the huge failure that occurred at launch, it is also closer because, since this update, the presence of the system is essential to avoid the use of cheats to be able to play. A measure that, of course, aims to prevent players from cheating using software that adds new features or improves existing ones to the game.

Nothing to object, of course, to measures being taken to avoid the use of cheats (chetos, as they say in part of the gamer community). The problem is that Denuvo already has a very bad image in the community, and the implementation of its anti-cheats system in Doom Eternal it has some elements that make players not trust at all in this software. Bethesda claims that the controller will only start when the game starts and stop when the game does so “for whatever reason,” and that atampoco will take screenshots, scan file systems, or collect user information.

The first problem arises because Bethesda says that this Denuvo software is necessary to play in the Battlemode mode of the Doom Eternal version for PC, but in reality it is always kept open, even if you are not playing online, and what’s more, some players are have already complained about not being able to access this mode if they close the anticheat. Something that doesn’t make sense because what’s wrong with a player using cheats when playing in single-player mode?

Other users, and this is a sign of a somewhat sloppy implementation, indicate that Windows Defender detects Doom Eternal’s anti-cheat system as a dangerous application and therefore blocks it, thus preventing people from playing it normally, unless they deactivate the protection of their systems, something not recommended in all cases.