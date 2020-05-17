Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Something that PC gamers repudiate is that developers use the Denuvo protection system in the titles for this platform. Unfortunately, sometimes it is the only alternative available to ensure the protection of the game on PC. One of the most recent titles that adopted it is DOOM Eternal and, as you can imagine, users have not taken it positively, and this can be seen with the number of negative reviews it is receiving after the Denuvo activation.

DOOM Eternal debuted almost 2 months ago, but until a few days ago it was announced that the Denuvo anti-cheat protection system would be implemented. This system is necessary to be able to play the multiplayer Battlemode mode on PC and it uses a kernel mode controller in order to detect cheats online. This system runs when DOOM Eternal starts and stops when the game is closed. Despite the fact that the developers of the title claim that Denuvo Anti-Cheat “does not take screenshots or scan the file system or transmit Internet shellcode”, apart from being uninstalled, it was enough to make gamers furious.

Fans bombarded DOOM Eternal with negative reviews

After the implementation of Denuvo Anti-Cheat, users made their discomfort felt on the game page on Steam. The way to do this was through bombardment of negative reviews, which mainly mentioned the addition of this system as a point against.

As you can see in the image below, negative reviews started to rise as of May 14, when it was announced that Denuvo Anti-Cheat would be implemented in DOOM Eternal. Since then, reviews have increased at a considerable rate, to such an extent that today, May 16, at the time of writing the note, they already exceeded the mark of 1,430 negative reviews, which has led to “recent reviews” obtaining the “varied” rating.

It is important to say that in the publication of the game managers they mention that the installation of Denuvo Anti-Cheat is necessary to play Battlemode, but users, according to Destructoid, report that the system must be installed even if you want to play the mode. Bell. In protest, players have also chosen to uninstall the title and not replay it until Denuvo Anti-Cheat is removed.

Recent Reviews of DOOM Eternal

What do you think of id Software and Bethesda’s decision? Are you planning to stop playing the title due to the addition of Denuvo? Tell us in the comments.

DOOM Eternal has also recently stolen attention after the title’s soundtrack composer was known to have had a conflict with id Software as a result of which his participation in the DLC was scuttled which will add more content to the main campaign.

DOOM Eternal debuted last March 20 and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google STADIA, and PC. It is expected to arrive on the Nintendo Switch as well, but a little later. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

