Our weekly section returns to bring you the best offers we have found on the net.

One more week we return to the charge with a delivery of our Hunting for bargains, with the same goal as always: to gather in a single point some of the most interesting offers for the players that we are able to find. Always in the hope that they will be of help to you. This week we have started it with some surprises, such as the presentation of PlayStation Studios as the nerve center of the brand’s exclusivities, or the mysterious signings in The Initiative, the new and ambitious study by Microsoft. As far as offers are concerned, this week there is a lot of software involved and the occasional interesting discount in hardware. Without further ado, we invite you to join us once again in this section.

Offers on player accessories

Accessories are usually our first stop when it comes to presenting the offers we have found this week, this is not an exception; On this occasion, we have the two headphones that preside over our list, with the most interesting discounts. We also want to highlight the appearance of one of the most complete Ozone keyboards, also lowered, among other accessories:

HyperX Cloud Revolver S headphones for 99.99 euros (Regular price 169.99 euros). Probably HyperX wired headphones with better sound field, a very appreciated feature while we play. In addition to this, they have a good sound and microphone. Its price could be the main detriment to your purchase, with the discount it is no longer Corsair Void PRO RGB headphones for 69.99 euros (Regular price 99.99 euros). One of the most interesting headphones in the entire Corsair range due to its good sound and, above all, the microphone, despite being wireless. Its price is its biggest enemy, the current reduction remedies that problem.Xbox One Controller Special Edition Cyberpunk 2077 for 64.99 euros (Regular price 79.90 euros). There have been many ups and downs with the price of this controller due to its unique design and the timing of its availability. It is now lower than ever and in stock. For the rest, it is that fantastic controller that Microsoft has accustomed us to. Nacon Compact Controller for PS4 for 34.79 euros (Regular price 39.99 euros). For those who want to get one or more additional controls for the Sony console, one of the most interesting “low-cost” options is this one from Nacon. Good quality and materials, decent finishes and a lot of firmness, with the only drawback of the cable. In addition they now have a small discount.Asus TUF VG249Q Monitor for 199.94 euros (Regular price 239.96 euros). One of the most interesting FHD monitors that we can find for less than 200 euros after its sale is this Asus TUF. High refresh, IPS panel with reduced added latency and FreeSync are some of its most interesting features. Woxter Big Bass 260 S speakers for 49.95 euros (Regular price 59.98 euros). We like this Woxter option even without its discount for its good value for money. 150W total between monitors and subwoofer with good frequency range and good sound; now, with a small discount to round off this option. Ozone Strike X30 keyboard for 49.99 euros (Regular price 89.99 euros). A construction based on plastic and aluminum, Cherry MX switches and RGB lighting are the main claims of this Ozone keyboard. With the offer that we find right now they are a more interesting option than many other models at twice their price after the sale.Asus ROG Whetstone Silicon mat for 19.89 euros (Regular price 44.95 euros). Although the Whetstone is a mat of the highest quality, its original price makes it difficult to recommend; especially because of the material it’s made of, not for everyone. With the offer we have found, it is now a possible option Cougar Armor One chair for 149.94 euros (Regular price 189.95 euros). The Armor One is one of the best gaming chairs for the brand. Now they have an interesting discount that also places them as one of the cheapest in their range.

Offers on PC components

Giving a jump to the offers in PC hardware, the attention is divided between important discounts in some of the most interesting GPU models that AMD currently has on the market, accompanied by two interesting offers in processors. These are these offers:

GPU XFX AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT for 299.90 euros (Regular price 349.90 euros). The RX 5600Xt is an interesting graph in AMD’s upper-middle range segment that is now in the closest part to mid-range price level. It has a very good performance for its consumption and, through it, we can expect to get good frames per second in 1080p and 1440p resolutions.GPU PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT for 379.90 euros (Regular price 469.90 euros). The RX 5700XT is the most powerful RDNA2 chart AMD currently markets. It performs roughly like a RTX 2070 at a slightly lower price, making it an excellent graphics to play at 1440p and 4K resolutions with slight adjustments.AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor for € 189.90 (Regular price € 219.90). It appeared on our list of favorite processors from what we carried over the years as an alternative to its younger brother, the R7 2700, if they were at a similar price. This offer leaves it even below the usual price of the latter, Intel Core i5-9600KF processor for 194.96 euros (Regular price 275.95 euros). The biggest good thing about this processor is its great gaming performance, especially with a proper OC. It is the best reason to buy it today, at least until the departure of the tenth generation of Intel on desktops and as long as you do not opt ​​for the AMD option.SanDisk Ultra 3D 2TB storage unit for 222.40 euros (Regular price 419.99 euros). 2 terabytes of space on an SSD is unusual, regardless of the speed of that drive; Nor is it to find it at such a restrained price if we compare it with the usual one. Zalman Acrux ZM1200 power supply for 119.95 euros (Regular price 225.96 euros). At Zalman they are better known for their PC towers than for their components, but the Acrux ZM1200 is an excellent 80 Plus Gold certified modular power supply. Now it is at a very good price.

Deals on gaming laptops

In notebooks there are several models that repeat appearance with respect to other weeks, since they have again dropped in price and are a very viable option. In the same way, although we do not have a large number of offers on this occasion, the ones we bring seem to us of interest:

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU for 899 euros (Regular price 1,199 euros). The most interesting thing about this laptop, in addition to its stylish chassis, is its Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti combo along with a high-refresh FHD screen. The graphics performs exceptionally well at that resolution, while the rest of the components should assure us of a satisfactory gaming experience. HP Pavilion 15 DK0035NS for 826.44 euros (Regular price 999.99 euros). Same graphic as the previous option, but a somewhat more decaffeinated processor and a more modest screen. Likewise, this Pavilion is a very good option to play for the price it has after its reduction, hardly comparable if we do not move from the portable sector, Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT for 699 euros (Regular price 799 euros). He has previously appeared in others hunting bargains; but it is that the FX505DT falls again and it still seems to us an interesting option for its reduced price, even though the new processors for Intel and AMD notebooks are just around the corner.Medion Erazer P6705 for 689.99 euros (Regular price 969 euros). One of the variants of this Medion has also appeared previously, but the lowered model this time has a somewhat more powerful processor and a graphic that behaves better in the FHD of its screen. It is not a “play it all without compromise” team but it will perform well in virtually our entire library.

Offers for PlayStation 4

The Sony console has very interesting offers on physical games this week; as well as a hardware offering that we find especially juicy for those who want to immerse themselves in the world of VR without an exorbitant investment. These are the mentioned offers:

Code Vein (Physical) for 25.90 euros (Regular price 44.90 euros). With a Souls-Like spirit and anime aesthetic, this is one of the most interesting ARPG releases of the past year, as well as a tremendously enjoyable title, especially if you marry its aesthetics. Red Dead Redemption II (Physical) for € 22.90 (Regular price 69.99 euros). Although it has already been discounted before, the latest work by Rockstar is with its best offer in physics so far, below 25 euros. A bargain for every fan of the interactive western.Life is Strange 2 (Physical) for 19.99 euros (Regular price 26.95 euros). In my opinion, a more humane approach to a title as focused on personal relationships as Life is Strange. Its second installment is on sale and if you like the genre, it is a safe bet. Control Standard Edition (Digital) for 29.99 euros (Regular price 59.99 euros). Other weeks it has appeared reduced for PC and Microsoft consoles. This time it is up to Sony to enjoy an offer in one of the most interesting third-person action games of the past year.Glasses PlayStation VR for PS4 for 149.95 euros (Regular price 399.90 euros). Although you cannot enjoy Half-Life: Alyx with them, the PlayStation VR are still one of the most interesting virtual reality proposals on the market. With this discount they are closer to the general public.

Xbox One Deals

In the green team, the kings of the sales of the week are shooters, a genre that, perhaps due to its star saga, users of the Microsoft console have always received with special affection. These are the mentioned offers:

Titanfall 2 (Digital) for 4.49 euros (Regular price 29.99 euros). One of the most remembered campaigns of one of the FPS that most undeservedly went through the current generation. For the price it has right now, it is worth it, despite its dying multiplayer, for the fun of its proposal for a single player: Doom Eternal (Physical) for 49.90 euros (Regular price 69.99 euros). The continuation of Doom’s triumphant return is on offer at Amazon on the Microsoft console, albeit with somewhat limited availability. At Xtralife you can find a very similar price for the two desktop consoles of the current generation, for those interested Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Physical) for 44.90 euros (Regular price 69.90 euros). With Warzone up and running, the Activision title is experiencing a little golden age of player traffic and content establishment. The offer we bring is one of the most interesting we have found for the title Need for Speed ​​Heat (Digital) for 27.99 euros (Regular price 69.99 euros). If the Forza saga does not calm your spirits for night races and prepared cars, NFS Heat is at an excellent price in the Microsoft store.Console Xbox One X + Forza Horizon 4: LEGO for 299.95 euros (Regular price 489.95 euros). This pack includes the most powerful Microsoft console until the X Series sees the sunlight alongside its most universal arcade racing title for an enviable price.

Offers for Nintendo Switch

On the Nintendo console we find some interesting offers in its virtual store, but nothing comparable to the physical offers that we have been able to locate. Especially striking is the special edition of Moonlighter, the title of the Spanish developer Digital Sun. Without further delay, these are the mentioned offers:

ARMS (Physical) for 49.89 euros (Regular price 59.99 euros). The curious title of spring-loaded skirmishes is a different approach to third-person fighting games. Now it is at an attractive price in physical format.Pokmon: Let’s Go Pikachu + Pokball Plus (Physical) for 52.99 euros (Original price 114 euros). It is difficult to find a pack of Pokmon Let’s Go next to the accessory in the form of Pokball, so when it appears, it usually does so in limited runs or at somewhat more unknown points of sale. This is the case of this pack, which is at a very good price.Moonlighter – Signature Edition (Physical) for 44.90 euros (Regular price 59.90 euros). Roguelike mixed with a bit of management in one of the most celebrated indies of last 2018. This is his special edition, and as such includes a good number of extras that fans of the title may be interested in. Indivisible (Digital) for 23.99 euros (Regular price 29.99 euros). An RPG with touches of action and platforms that overflows charisma through its aesthetic cartoon. Indivisible is a tremendously enjoyable indie and a recommended purchase, even more so with its current small discount: Ion Fury (Digital) for 21.24 euros (Regular price 24.99 euros). Rescuing the soul of the first 3D shooters we have Ion Fury, from the hands of Duke Nukem’s parents. Its proposal is simple, effective and entertaining for those who want a bite of the genre in its first years of evolution. Now it is at a tighter price than normal in the Nintendo virtual store.

Offers for PC

On the open platform we have very interesting discounts on the multiple sales platforms it has, but with a clear role for the Humble Store this time, with large and interesting discounts. This is the list that we liked the most in general:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition for 28.04 euros (Regular price 99.90 euros). Similar to the offer we found last week for Xbox, this time it comes from the Humble Store at a very reasonable price. The discount will last only a couple of days more; But, if you are late, you can also find it on sale at the Uplay store Metro Exodus – Gold Edition for 25.95 euros (Regular price 64.98 euros). The latest adventure in the Metro saga, along with its expansions and extras, for less than 30 euros. Quite a bargain for lovers of the saga that, due to the vicissitudes of fate, have not yet been able to do with Old World for 24.74 euros (Regular price 32.99 euros). The parents of Civilization IV bring us a somewhat different proposal in the X4 genre with Old World, combining in a single title common mechanics in the genre, along with a system of succession and heirs that adds a more depth layer to a proposal naturally fun. It is in Early Access and lowered because of it Zombie GOGalypse (Sale up to 90%). In Good Old Games they are celebrating the “GOGalypse” with very interesting sales in a multitude of titles starring the well-known walking corpses. Some of its most interesting sales are Telltale’s The Walking Dead, or Techland’s Dying Light, among other titles, Hand of Fate 2 for 11.19 euros (Regular price 27.99 euros). A curious mixture of thaumaturgy and card magic is the excuse of this Dungeon Crawler to get us to explore our history, always accompanied by our mysterious tahr.Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition for 4.99 euros (Regular price 19.99 euros) . Saint Row’s proposal may have aged since 2011, with its third numbered installment; but we still find it fun and recommended for less than 5 euros.

Other buying guides that may interest you

To finish, once again we leave you a list of our previous buying guides, as well as our previous bargain hunting. In the hope that some of them may be useful to our readers:

More about: Hunting Bargains.

.