On March 20 there was a double launch that will be remembered in the annals of history. Two games that could not have less in common, DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, were launched at once. Both reaped enormous success among critics and audiences, breaking sales records in their respective franchises despite (or perhaps especially due to) the quarantine of the bloody coronavirus crisis. Curiously, neither one was supposed to leave that day: both were initially planned for the end of 2019, but fate caused them to be delayed and coincide on the same day … creating the most unexpected and beautiful “shippeo” in history.

Jokes aside, the truth is that the particular delay of the Nintendo Switch version of DOOM Eternal (which does not yet have a date on our console) may have benefited the two games, since they will have more margin to succeed on the hybrid console. Fortunately, if you have kept a DOOM jumpsuit, Bethesda has launched at the same time on all consoles the DOOM 64 port, a delivery exclusive to nintendo 64 developed by Midway that has been unfairly neglected. Now, finally, he will have a second chance.

The best old school DOOM

If Nintendo 64 did anything right, it was to reinvent the genre of first person shooting games. In a catalog with games like GoldenEye, Turok or Perfect DarkWith levels featuring innovative mixes of mechanics and striking polygonal 3D graphics, DOOM 64 didn’t sound like the most appetizing option. The umpteenth conversion of a deeply rooted saga on PC, which had also been the victim of innumerable “clones” and with graphics using sprites considered out of date compared to the new polygons. And on top of that, the hackneyed tagline “64” suggested that it was nothing more than a conversion of DOOM 1 and 2 (when it was a completely new installment).

Overall, the game passed without penalty or glory and it was not until DOOM 3 in 2004 when most players were reunited with the id Software saga. The modders managed to revive it on PC, but it is until today when Bethesda offers for the first time in 23 years a new official way to play this forgotten classic.

DOOM 64 consists of 32 short and brand new levels. Its graphic aspect is the result of a motor designed from scratch for Nintendo 64, quite continuous with respect to what was seen in DOOM and DOOM 2 but that offered a little more detail in the sprites of the enemies, more advanced lighting effects and more elaborate mechanisms. It was not a giant step, but neither was it between DOOM and DOOM 2. Had it been called DOOM 3 (and above all, exclusive to Nintendo 64) perhaps the story would have been different …

But that matters little. In fact, the only thing that should matter to us now is whether DOOM 64 is allowed to play, especially after having played DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. The answer is yes, but you have to know where you are going. Unlike the new games, which puts the emphasis on combat with a somewhat more linear development (except if you want to find all the collectibles), DOOM 64 is a maze. Progress depends on opening doors and mechanisms locked with keys, which we must find before, and the truth is that its operation is … quite confusing. Some mechanisms work in very specific ways, and we would add whimsical, without much apparent logic behind it. So get ready for a lot of trial and error, a lot of backtracking and a lot of progressing against the wall by pressing the A button all the time until you find something that activates something.

Fortunately, we have a Map very useful that we can leave open while we move, to help us orient ourselves (as long as we are sure that there are no Moors on the coast). It also helps that the levels are relatively small (you can complete each one in 10-12 minutes, if you don’t miss it), and above all, the very fast speed at which we move (and that we can increase by pressing the joystick). Everything moves about stable 60 fps without any type of graphic defect, so there is no problem in that regard. In Nightdive (makers of Turok ports, among many other classics, and now preparing remasters for ShadowMan, another N64 classic) they know what they do.

Of course, the shootings against all kinds of demons are constant and hilarious, based on the speed to stand, dodge and shoot (It is a classic DOOM, so there are no axes to aim, we shoot at what we have in front of us). Moving like lightning between columns to cover us and shoot cartridges is an experience as satisfying as ever, and seasoned with a good number of weapons and enemies. Also, level design makes the most of these action sequences, placing enemies behind doors and corners to catch us off guard, playing with verticality or filling narrow rooms with bugs so that we feel surrounded … although it is true that they are tricks that end up being predictable, like the topics of a horror movie.

DOOM 64 – The best classic DOOM experience

If you want to experience the classic DOOM experience, DOOM 64 may be the best option: it maintains all its essence with some graphics and gameplay improvements, it’s a lot of fun and hectic and it’s also very challenging. The intense and brief of its levels also makes it ideal for short games, an adrenaline rush that you can take at any time. In logic (or absence of it) of its puzzles and mechanisms it is where the years are most noticeable, and it is easy for you to get lost, although being short levels and having the option to save at any time, you will not ball.

The conversion itself is stupendous: neat graphics (that you like its style is another thing; to us, frankly, it seems to us that sprites age better than the polygons of the time) and rock solid in terms of stability, key in a game where speed is its most important factor. Without a doubt, the worst thing about the game in the technical aspect is the unnecessary darkness in everything, in the levels but also in the menus, where you can leave your eyes to see something. Fortunately, the brightness can be raised during the game, and we highly recommend them.

As if that were not enough, it includes a brand new campaign upon completing the game, The Lost Levels. A nice addition, in line with the rest of the levels of the game but that links to DOOM 2016 (although the narrative in DOOM 64 is practically non-existent beyond some text boxes). It is a more symbolic detail than anything else, but it shows that Bethesda wants to give DOOM 64 the five years it did not have in its original release (DOOM Eternal itself has references to DOOM 64).

Ultimately, DOOM 64 is a must if you’re a fan of the series, but even if you’re not, it’s a highly recommended (and affordable) option if you’re looking for some frantic action with an old-school flavor.

We have analyzed DOOM 64 thanks to a digital code provided by Bethesda. Version analyzed 1.0.1

The condemned classic that comes back to life

The best way to discover the classic DOOM experience. A shot of adrenaline without a minute dead, solid as a rock and always fun, although sometimes a little confusing.

PROS

Lots of short levels, perfect for “marathoning” or spreading out into short, intense sessions

Intense gunfights and super fast movement at stable 60 fps

A classic forgotten by the saga itself returns in the best way ever. It even has unpublished levels

CONS

The operation of the puzzles and mechanisms on some levels is a bit … whimsical. It’s easy to get lost

The level design and enemy layout is good, but it gets a bit repetitive

The darkness both in levels and in menus: it doesn’t look like anything! Fortunately, in-game brightness can be raised

