But how damn good that I’m having fun with these Swedish mtfckrs Doojiman & The Exploders!!! In these days that seem to recreate that Trapped in Time of Bill Murray living our particular ‘Groundhog Day’, listening to the new from Stockholm It is an incredible pleasure, a fucking and crazy celebration of life and the gap “all night long” in a garage key. Some data. The band was formed in 2014 and of course, these rascals have always been out of gear and banned substances so in six years they have only released one album in 2016, Sweden’s Newest Hit Makers (impressive title), two EP ‘ s and several singles since its gestation by two kaffirs from outer space as Kalle Roxner and John Lexell which are then joined by three more minions live. GO !!!…

Of ‘Outside My Mind’ nothing !!!, they are very very soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo !!!

ELECTRIC BOOGALOO

Take my advice, do not get carried away by the justified rejection of its horrible cover, these bastards are horny born who don’t give a shit about good taste. What really matters is inside and I assure you that it is equally scary and exciting. No, I have not followed these ‘explorers’ too much, and I know that I should whip myself for it, but it is never too late if the ‘pleasure’ is good and Doojiman & The Exploders II: Electric Boogaloo (2020) is long-term. His schizoid garage shaker, death punk, high energy and powerpop is amazing, it is a hilarious album, dynamic until saying enough and fresh and spontaneous that you shit. Beginning with “Out Of My Mind” with its amazing touch Hard-Ons or the Space Garage What for?reminiscent Stooges, the tracklist goes through such amazing moments in case of Spiderman, the frikaza Dogs, the melosillas (not slugs) odas garage 60’s «From Myself» / »29» and the ‘blackened’ “Dumb” and “You Wanted Blood” they knock you out of the blue, but you put the record back in and two whiplash assaults you like “Buzzkill” and “Milk” and you ask yourself again … why can’t I just fucking decide on a favorite topic? 11 songs, 11 singles, 11 moments of happiness and disconnection from the real world …

DOOJIMAN & THE EXPLODERS II: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO (2020)

2020-04-22

10 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0

About the Author