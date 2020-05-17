Google surprises us with novel and striking Doodles, as the temporary alterations of its logo and main page are known, with the aim of commemorating important dates or events. Although practically everyone manages to capture our attention, there are some who go further and offer fun for a long time. They are the Doodle games and in this list we have compiled some of the best in recent years. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> From time to time, Google surprises us with novel and striking Doodles, as the temporary changes to their logo are known and home page, with the aim of commemorating important dates or events. Although practically everyone manages to capture our attention, there are some that go further and offer fun for a long time. They are Doodle games and in this list we have compiled some of the best of the last years.

Pac-man

Pac-man is one of the most classic and popular arcade video games of all time. That title has inspired & nbsp; movies and animated series, comics & dozens of sequels, and was even chosen as one of the symbols of Japanese culture for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. & nbsp; The Pac-Man Doodle game was released in May 2010 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the title and the dynamic is the same: Pac-Man must eat the little dots (called pac-dots) in the mazes that make up the word “Google”, guarding his back from his traditional rivals, the ghosts red, pink, light blue and orange. “data-reactid =” 30 “> Created by Japanese studio Namco in the 1980s, Pac-Man is one of the most classic and popular arcade video games of all time. That title has inspired movies and animated series, comics, and dozens of sequels, and was even chosen as one of the symbols of Japanese culture for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Pac-Man Doodle game was released in May 2010. to commemorate the 30th an Anniversary of the title and the dynamic is the same: Pac-Man must eat the little dots (called pac-dots) in the mazes that make up the word “Google”, guarding his back from his traditional rivals, the ghosts of red, pink , light blue and orange.

Play it here“data-reactid =” 31 “> Play it here

Mexican Lottery

bingo in mexico It is not played with numbers, but with 54 colorful cards that represent characters, animals, vegetables and different objects from popular culture. The winner is the first to complete his board with the previously established matches. To publicize this pastime typical of the idiosyncrasy of the North American country, Google presented this Doodle in December 2019. What’s new? You can play with your friends or other rivals online. “Data-reactid =” 53 “> Bingo in Mexico is not played with numbers, but with 54 colorful cards representing characters, animals, vegetables and different objects of popular culture The winner is the first one to complete your board with the previously established coincidences To publicize this pastime typical of the idiosyncrasy of the North American country, Google presented this Doodle in December 2019. The novelty? You can play with your friends or other rivals online.

Play it here“data-reactid =” 54 “> Play it here

Rubik Cube

Read more

The popular Rubik’s Cube Doodle game was introduced in May 2014, with the aim of commemorating the 40th anniversary of the famous three-dimensional puzzle created by the Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik. With millions of cubes traded globally, it is considered the world’s best-selling toy and has inspired world tournaments to see who solves it the fastest. How to play with Doodle? Simply with your mouse pointer, you must move the faces of the magic cube to leave them all the same color.

Play it here“data-reactid =” 77 “> Play it here

Garden Gnomes

Play it here“data-reactid =” 96 “> Play it here

Halloween

Introduced in October 2016 to commemorate Halloween, in this Doodle game you transform into Momo, a magician apprentice cat who, with the help of a wand, must expel evil ghosts that haunt the Magic Cat Academy and stole the spell book of the teacher. You only need to slide your mouse in different directions to execute the spells and eliminate the spirits.

Play it here“data-reactid =” 115 “> Play it here

Cricket

Play it here“data-reactid =” 134 “> Play it here

Simple and fun: Doodle games to enjoy for hours appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 135 “> The post Simple and fun: Doodle games to enjoy for hours appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.