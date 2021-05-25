Doo Ho Choi vs. Danny Chavez Official for UFC Fight Night on July 31

The ‘Korean Superboy’ already has an opponent for what will be his return to the Octagon.

The UFC announced this afternoon that Doo ho choi will face Danny Chavez in the UFC Fight Night scheduled for July 31.

Choi, once regarded as a 145-pound promise, is in the worst moment of his career, posting three losses in a row, two of them by TKO in the second round.

The last time Choi stepped on the Octagon was for him UFC Busan in December 2019, where he fell to the Canadian Charles Jourdain.

The 30-year-old, who hasn’t won since mid-2016, has received bonuses in his last five fights with the company.

Chavez, of Colombian roots, comes from experiencing his first defeat in more than five years by losing to Jared Gooden in the UFC Las Vegas 19.

