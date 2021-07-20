Doo Ho-Choi, out of UFC Las Vegas 33 due to injury

Return to the Octagon of Doo ho-choi You’ll have to wait.

The former featherweight prospect announced on his social media that an injury will prevent him from being part of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 33, event in which he had scheduled a match with Danny Chavez.

Choi, 30, specified that an injury to his shoulder during a sparring session is what has ended up being sidelined from the card.

The South Korean is on a three-game losing streak with falls to Cub swanson in which he was considered the Fight of the Year in 2016, Jeremy stephens Y Charles Jourdain.

Choi, who has collected five bonuses in his last five fights, has not won since knocking out Thiago Tavares on July 8, 2016.

