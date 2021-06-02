Donut Day: Dunkin ‘Donuts will give out FREE donuts on Friday, June 4



In addition to the free donuts, Dunkin ‘Donuts will launch a limited edition fashion apparel collection.

Photo: Dunkin ‘Donuts / Courtesy

This June 4 is celebrated Donut Day, and as expected, some companies will be giving away product. So if you pay attention, you could satisfy your craving with this rich dessert without shelling out a dollar on it.

One of these companies at Dunkin ‘Donuts, which will allow their customers to enjoy the new items on their menu and get a free donut at the same time.

And it is that, throughout Friday, June 4, the restaurants of the famous chain will be giving a classic donut of your choice totally free in the purchase of one of their new drinks. The promotion will be valid only on this date while supplies last.

The new items on the menu are the lemonades that the company will launch this summer, which have combinations of fruits and vitamin B. These are named after Dunkin ‘Refreshers and are available in three varieties: strawberry-flavored lemonade, strawberry-flavored lemonade. peach and blueberry flavored lemonade.

New Dunkin ‘Donuts drinks are Strawberry Flavored Lemonade, Peach Flavored Lemonade, and Blueberry Flavored Lemonade. Photo: Dunkin ‘Donuts / Courtesy

In addition to this gift, Dunkin ‘Donuts to launch limited edition fashion apparel collection. As expected, the garments will have donut-themed decorations and designs. This collection will be available on Thursday, June 3 through the site shopdunkin.com.

It should be noted that National Donut Day was first celebrated in 1938 by the Salvation Army of Chicago, and he did it to pay tribute to the women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

This celebration usually takes place every year on the first Friday of June.

The Dunkin ‘Donuts chain has been serving its already popular donuts for more than 70 years, today it is the number 1 donut chain in the United States, selling more than 3.3 billion donuts a year worldwide.

So now you know, this Friday June 4 you want to take a dessert and save in the process, go to your nearest Dunkin ‘Donuts branch if you want to enjoy a free donut.

