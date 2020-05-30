© SomosXbox

The studio responsible for games like Life is Strange or Vampyr, has in its portfolio the development of one of those titles that will arrive this year, Tell me Why. But it seems that the study infrastructure is going to be strengthened in the future. It has been disclosed that Dontnod opens a new studio and prepares for multiple projects to see the light from 2021.

The announcement made by the company itself confirms the opening of a new study in Canada. With this, they would add 50 new members to a group that already had more than 250 employees.

Dontnod Pipeline

The main objective to be sought with this new study is to be able to cover more ambitious future plans. At first, far from encompassing a single project, it now seems that they already have plans for several games that would arrive from 2021. These projects are unannounced games and we cannot expect them to be presented in the near future. Are up to 4 firm projects, although it can be seen that more are on the way

What if it has been removed is that one of these future projects is a game that would be agreed to be distributed by Focus Home Interactive. This would be the most ambitious project that this study has created to date, although the rest of the projects will have to be known in order to continue saying the same thing. At present, Dontnod is in full development of a game like Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror. Two games that have already agreed to distribute with different publishers, where Tell Me Why will be an Xbox Game Studios game coming to Xbox One.

Two very interesting projects that will bring back the style of this study this year. But it only serves as an advance for a promising future, where Dontnod opens a new studio and prepares for multiple projects starting in 2021.