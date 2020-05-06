If you have an itchy head, you probably have a problem that your dermatologist should examine, in the meantime, you can use these home remedies to relieve itching.

May 06, 20202: 40 AM

The itchy scalp can appear for various reasons and is also accompanied by dehydration, irritation and flaking of the scalp, which consequently makes us feel like scratching our heads as if there were no tomorrow.

Reasons why we scratch our heads a lot:

Existence of any eczema

Itching or irritation caused by periods of stress

Allergic reaction to a product

Dehydration of the scalp

Dandruff

Seborrhea

Badly washed hair

Lice

Relieve your itchy head with these homemade methods

Home remedies to relieve itchy scalp with egg yolks:

One of the home remedies that help against dryness or dehydration are egg yolks. Remember that an irritated scalp can cause a lot of itching and pimples on the head. Egg is one of the most effective natural ingredients against this disease.

Beat 1 or 2 yolks, this will depend on the length of your hair

Wash your hair with the shampoo you normally use

Try to remove the water that you have in excess to your hair, your hair should be damp but not so wet, once you do you can apply the mixture of yolks directly

Leave them on your scalp for 10 to 15 minutes and massage in circles

Rinse with plenty of water and if possible re-apply a little more shampoo to remove the smell

Home remedies to relieve itchy scalp with lemon:

Another of the most frequent reasons why you do not stop scratching your head is due to excess dandruff, which is a superficial detachment of the scalp itself that is produced by excess dead cells.

As is well known, lemon is a fruit rich in vitamin C and it also has antifungal properties that will help fight against annoying dandruff and will also regulate excess sebum, which will be a great benefit because this will prevent possible fungi and bacteria. .

Juice 1 or 2 lemons, depending on how long your hair is. When you apply the juice, gently massage your scalp, keep in mind that if you have scratched a lot before, this could burn you a little.

Now without rinsing the lemon, comb your hair so that the product reaches everywhere, leave it for 5 minutes. Over time you can rinse your hair well and wash your hair as usual with your usual shampoo.