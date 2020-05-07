we echoed the & nbsp; trailerCapone, the biopic of the infamous gangster who writes and directs & nbsp;Josh Trank& nbsp; (Chronicle) and stars & nbsp;Tom hardy& nbsp; (Venom). Trank’s project images (his first since the & nbsp;Four fantastic & nbsp;in 2015) they showed us & nbsp;a Hardy very characterized to resemble the historical Capone, in one more example of the acting commitment to which the 42-year-old Londoner has accustomed us. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Last April we echoed the trailer for Capone, the biopic of the infamous gangster who writes and directs Josh Trank (Chronicle) and stars Tom hardy (Venom). Trank’s project images (his first since the Fantastic Four reboot in 2015) showed us a Hardy very characterized to resemble the historical Capone, in a further example of the acting commitment to which the 42-year-old Londoner has accustomed us.

Al Capone is the last of the radical transformations that Tom Hardy is used to. (Image: Twitter @joshuatrank) More

see on instagram& nbsp; far exceeds all its previous transformations – and has left us quite horrified, to be honest: “data-reactid =” 24 “> And it is that in recent years, Hardy has given us a wide variety of versions of himself: from the stoic action hero of Mad Max: Fury on the road to the most subtle villains, like the muscular Bane in The Dark Knight Rises or the John Fitzgerald of The reborn. But the new image of himself as Capone that we have been able to see on Instagram far exceeds all his previous transformations – and has left us quite horrified, to be honest:

Greg Williams. Fortunately, the image is not accompanied by & nbsp;the always strange voice of the actor& nbsp; – since, as he confessed to & nbsp;Esquire, was inspired by none other than & nbsp;Bugs Bunny & nbsp;to recreate the diction of the historical gangster. “data-reactid =” 27 “> With a exquisite and detailed characterization, which recreates the facial aging Far beyond the simple wrinkles (those eyes!), the 42-year-old Londoner appears totally unrecognizable to us in the snapshot shared by photographer Greg Williams. Fortunately, the image is not accompanied by the always strange voice of the actor – since, according to he confessed to Esquire, he was inspired by nothing less than Bugs bunny to recreate the diction of the historic gangster.

this time it will be “my montage”) as well as your & nbsp;withering dismissal as director of & nbsp;Star wars. In any case, the very & nbsp;Rian Johnson& nbsp; already & nbsp;responded to the trailer& nbsp; ensuring that you have seen the film and that it is “fucking crazy in the best possible way”.” Data-reactid = “30”> Capone will provide Trank with an opportunity to recover from the fiasco that was Fantastic four (Not in vain did he clarify on Twitter that this time it will be “my montage”), as well as his sudden dismissal as director of Star Wars. In any case, the very same Rian Johnson He has already responded to the trailer, assuring that he has seen the film and that it is “a fucking madness in the best possible sense.”

although he hopes that at the end of the year he can also be seen in theaters. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 32 “> In addition to Hardy, Capone’s cast includes Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan. Through Twitter, Trank himself clarified that the next will be released May 12 in streaming – although he hopes that at the end of the year it can also be seen in theaters.