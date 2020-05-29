We know Grimes well. His spatial synth pop has a lot to do with his fame, there’s no question about that. But her eccentric personality has also made headlines more than once. Precisely the news that we are going to share today is on that side. In the name of art, Grimes has just thrown the most Grimes move in history.

In early May, she and her partner Elon Musk jammed the headlines not only because of the arrival of their first child together, but because of the strange name they gave him. Today Grimes returns for another rarity worthy of it. Just as you read it in the title, and the reason you’re curious here, you’re literally selling a piece of your soul to the highest bidder as a piece of art.

Entitled Selling Out, the work is titled Grimes’ first online fine art exhibition. Jointly presented by Gallery Platform Los Angeles and Maccarone Los Angeles, The program includes numerous drawings, digital prints, photographs and the most important thing: his soul.

But how are you going to sell it? As literally as in The Little Mermaid: through a signed contract. There modestly, Grimes put a starting price on his soul of $ 10 million. He did it with the intention that no madman would think to buy his soul, but as things are with the coronavirus, he thought that putting such a high price on his soul would be too burdened. Instead, it is now on the “best deal” list.

Ah geez! Did Grimes and Elon Musk change their baby’s name?

“I see myself as a visual artist first,” Grimes told Bloomberg, “And I always felt strange that people know me from music”.

Still, the pieces are “a continuation, rather than a departure from their music.” In that way, Selling Out the Artwork is an extension of Grimes’ existence as a pop superstar. The piece itself is a legal document stating that the buyer owns an as yet unspecified percentage of Grimes’ soul.

“The deeper we go, the more philosophically interesting it became,” he explained. “Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my art attorney. The idea of ​​fantastic art in the form of legal documents seems very intriguing to me ”.

Elon Musk already owns his heart, but some of you could make a good piece of his soul if you are willing to beat whoever it is by having it.