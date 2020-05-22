Sometimes our hair is so tangled that we simply choose to make ourselves a horrible ponytail, the only thing it does is to damage our hair more and more and they do not end up making us feel comfortable. That is why, we suggest you carry out some of these hairstyles, which are done in less than 5 minutes!

If the fact of combing your hair bothers you because you do not know how to handle it or what to do with it, let me tell you that we understand you perfectly, and for that reason we have looked for some beautiful hairstyles very easy to create in which you do not need much skill , since each of them can be done in less than 5 minutes.

Quick and easy hairstyles to make

Funky bows:

This first model that we have brought for you, gives you comfort, freshness and also manages to give you that chic style that you are looking for. As you can see, all you have to do is divide your hair into two equal parts, then take each strand of hair and roll it over itself. To keep it you must use hooks, preferably the same color as your mane.

Quick and easy hairstyles to make

Pigtail wrapped in itself:

This style is ideal for this hot season, as well as in the previous style, this beautiful hairstyle can give you comfort, freshness, beauty and also security, due to the beautiful and elegant design that it has, so do not leave this side aside. option!

Quick and easy hairstyles to make

Bound hairstyle in the back:

If, on the contrary, you are that type of woman who does not like to have her hair held by anything in the world, then we recommend this option which is very easy to do and best of all, it looks perfectly good on any type hair, whether long, short, curly, wavy or straight Try it and you will notice!

Quick and easy hairstyles to make

Ballerina’s bow:

Finally, we have brought this option for you which is one of our favorites, since in addition to collecting each strand of your hair, it has the incredible ability to make you look with great elegance and presence, taking into account that you can use it at any time of your life.

