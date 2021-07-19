Don’t you know what name Ford wants to steal from a rival? You will freak out …

The battle for the reservation of trade names that exists between the different car manufacturers is one of the toughest in the sector. Using, or not, an accurate name, can make a model succeed or, on the contrary, end up in utter misery. Good and bad examples, there are for all tastes and if it is not enough to remember how Mitsubishi had to rename the Pajero in Spain because his name “could sound sexual.”

Be that as it may, we see this war in the files that are presented in the patent offices around the world. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is one of the most important and, incidentally, the one that gives us the most information. In fact, these days the submitting an application that has left us stunned. Is related to Ford and the request to use the name Skyline Did you not expect it?

Ford applied for the protection of the Skyline name on July 12 at the USPTO

If you do a little memory, the Skyline name has traditionally been linked to Nissan. In fact, it was the first name that the saga of models that has ended up being called GT-R had. The problem is that Ford is interested, we still do not know what his intention is, in owning this name. The USPTO constituency is limited to the United States and, coincidentally, the Nissan Skyline is sold under another name in this region.

At the moment all we know is that Ford presented the file a few days ago. To be more exact, on July 12, so it is still in the process of acceptance and study. As stated in the file description, this name was registered in the Goods and services section, specifically for “Land motor vehicles, namely SUVs, trucks and automobiles”. Now, whether they grant it, use it or not, this is the question.

As a curiosity, we must indicate that Ford did use the name Skyliner in the past. The first time was in the 50s of the last century and for models such as the Crestline, Fairlane Crown Victoria, Fairlane 500 and Galaxie. The last time he used the name Skyliner was in 2015, more specifically for a prototype that was based on the Ford Transit. Therefore, wouldn’t it have been more fair to have rescued this name than not Skyline?

There will be wait for the USPTO to grant Ford the use of the Skyline name. However, we must remind you that, due to its concession, we have to see it in a prototype or street model. Maybe it’s a strategic move so that Nissan cannot sell the next generation of the Skyline in the US under this mythical name. Although it could also be the case that the Japanese firm recurs and does not give it to Ford.

Patience…

Source – United States Patent and Trademark Office – USPTO