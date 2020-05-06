In addition to being tasty, this smoothie will take away your hunger and you will feel full after having a glass. Enjoy it!

This rich recipe will provide you and your family with rich nutrients, you can taste it alone or with one of your snacks or meals. This is one of the most popular recipes in Venezuela and known as “Spaghetti Chicha” You have to try it!

It is a delight, make this delicious smoothie with pasta or spaghetti

What you will need to make a delicious spaghetti chicha:

2 liters of water

100 grams of pasta or 150 spaghetti sticks

14 tablespoons of sugar

8 tablespoons of milk powder

Vanilla

Ice

Cinnamon powder (optional)

Condensed milk (optional)

Step by Step:

To start preparing this delicious recipe the first thing we are going to do is a normal pasta, we bring the 2 liters of water to a boil but without any salt, at first put the stove on its maximum power, to boil you can lower the heat to medium.

After the water boils and you have lowered the heat to medium, you can add the 100 grams of pasta and leave them there to cook for 25 minutes. After time you can take them out of the water and let them drain.

Put in the blender half of all the ingredients, except for ice, cinnamon and condensed milk, as they are optional ingredients. Add half of everything, even the water with which we boiled the pasta. Add maximum power to your blender to avoid leaving pieces of pasta undissolved.

When you notice that everything has been compacted well, add them in a jar and do the same procedure again with the rest of the ingredients, add them and blend them well until everything becomes one. Then put this mixture into the same jar where the other half is and stir everything well with a spoon so that the two mixes come together. Put it in the refrigerator and wait until it is very cold.

When it cools you will notice that your smoothie will become even thicker, you can serve it in a glass and add ice, cinnamon and condensed milk to taste.